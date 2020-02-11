'Sick' pharma PSU offers help to cut dependence on China for key bulk drugs

The coronavirus outbreak has exposed India’s vulnerability when it comes to sourcing crucial raw materials for medicines from China, which meets about 70 per cent of the country’s bulk drugs or active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) requirement.

As the Indian government scouts for options to deal with any potential scarcity that can arise in the near future, the country’s oldest public sector pharma company, Hindustan Antibiotics (HAL), has submitted a proposal to the government to reduce dependence on China for fermentation-based bulk drugs, it is learnt. HAL can ...