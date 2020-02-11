Simplus acquisition shows Infosys' bet on inorganic route for growth

Infosys’ move to acquire Salesforce consulting firm Simplus is a reflection of its current management’s aggressive approach of taking inorganic route to enhance capabilities in future growth areas. According to experts, the company may have shed its inhibitions of making acquisitions of slightly bigger size.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm on late Monday announced to acquire Simplus, a US-headquartered company, for $250 million (around Rs 1,750 crore). This acquisition is expected to boost its capabilities in the fastest-growing Cloud segment. This is also the ...