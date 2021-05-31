SIS completes 100k vaccinations for employees across India in record time

SIS Group, a $1.2-billion listed essential services firm, said it has completed inoculating 102,008 employees of its 2,30,000 workforce. This was done through Humare Heroes Vaccination Drive (HHVD) launched on May 1, 2021, within a record timeframe of 30 days.

The orchestrated efforts of the internal teams at SIS aided in steering this massive feat seamlessly for an employee base of 2,30,000 spread across 670 districts keeping their safety as the highest priority. The company has also pledged over Rs 10 crore Covid welfare fund to assist and provide employees with a safety net during the second wave of the pandemic. These essential workers continue to assist customers in locations including high-risk sites such as hospitals, path labs, quarantine centres, among other segments.

“While we put a lot of effort in arranging the vaccines for our employees, the availability and feasibility helped our team to turn this into a reality,” said Rituraj Sinha, managing group director, SIS Ltd.

SIS has managed to complete vaccinations for 41.9 per cent of the total workforce. It is confident to complete the vaccination process for the remaining 1,30,000 employees by mid-July.

“Although vaccine availability and slot booking issue is on the decline, we are confident that with better planning and process we will be able to get approximately 4,000 employees vaccinated per day across India and eventually get the remaining employees vaccinated rapidly,” said Sinha.

SIS personnel including physical security guards and facility management staff continue to support the over pressurised healthcare infrastructure in the country. The company has been extending support to over 400 healthcare facilities with security, hygiene, sanitization frontline staff, through this pandemic. It is also supporting 15,000 customer sites spread over 670 districts of the country. SIS personnel together at the frontline have been endlessly ensuring necessary steps are taken to minimise the spread of the infection and secure safety at large.

The company monitored the vaccination centres across the country for extending support to all the employees by mapping their employees through their various customer locations to locate the nearest vaccination centre. Designated HR teams took care of the Cowin registrations and ensured all the requisite data are in sync. Following registration and final booking, the team apprised the guards about when and where they can get vaccinated. SIS also arranged transportation to and from vaccination centres for the employees.

The company said, unlike other organisations, the guards have no specific urban and rural work divide. The company made sure that guards posted in the rural zones get equal importance in terms of vaccination when compared to one posted in a metro city. The teams at SIS also created an increased level of awareness through employee connect initiatives and proprietary tech solutions – M-trainer and MySIS. They also did an aggressive social media promotion on addressing and overcoming vaccine hesitancy.

Several branch offices of SIS premises were converted to vaccination centres in collaboration with local civic authorities in cities like Bengaluru Chennai and Chandigarh. It also set up SOS groups in 20 cities for ambulatory services and medical assistance, offering 24*7 employee helpline services. SIS said it has been making sure the employees have access to any medical and non-medical assistance during this time of crisis.