Skoda gets ready for a long drive; Volkswagen group to cut production time

German automaker Volkswagen Group had in July announced an investment of one billion euros in the country as part of its India 2.0 strategy. The India 2.0 strategy rests on two planks: keeping costs low with high levels of localisation and — this follows from the idea of keeping costs low — designing and producing local models based on Volkswagen Group's MQB platform.

By standardising components, dimensions and production processes, the company hopes to also cut down production time. Once it gets the ball rolling, the company hopes to grab 5 per cent market share by 2025 ...