JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

From veggie tacos to healthcare: Dabur's Gaurav Burman opens up on his bets
Business Standard

Slew of new drug launches, patent victory to drive Dr Reddy's US business

Ongoing pace of product launches in the US should lead to stronger growth after a good Q1, say analysts

Topics
Dr Reddy's US | Dr Reddy’s Laboratories  | Cardiac arrest

Ujjval Jauhari 

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) remains in news with new drug launches in the US and the winning of an important patent litigation that paves way for a large product launch. Since the start of September, DRL has announced at least three product launches in the US, including an injectable.

However, the spotlight was shared by an important litigation victory pertaining to Vascepa patents. Vascepa, the brand owned by Irish Amarin Corporation, is used for control of triglyceride in blood to lower risk of cardiac attack and had clocked sales of $572 million for 12 months ended June ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 19:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU