Slew of new drug launches, patent victory to drive Dr Reddy's US business

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) remains in news with new drug launches in the US and the winning of an important patent litigation that paves way for a large product launch. Since the start of September, DRL has announced at least three product launches in the US, including an injectable.

However, the spotlight was shared by an important litigation victory pertaining to Vascepa patents. Vascepa, the brand owned by Irish Amarin Corporation, is used for control of triglyceride in blood to lower risk of cardiac attack and had clocked sales of $572 million for 12 months ended June ...