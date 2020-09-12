Green shoots: MFI stocks preferred rural plays in financials space

If one believes the green shoots in the rural markets, one of the best ways to capture this theme in the financial services space would be to lap up shares of microfinance institutions (MFIs) — especially CreditAccess Grameen and Spandana Sphoorty Financial. Until May, when nearly 100 per cent of their loans were under moratorium, it would have been difficult to be optimistic on their stocks.

However, as the economy started opening, MFIs were among the first to resume operations, including deployment of field officers. Collection trends have since improved significantly. ...