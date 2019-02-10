Slow growth of Unichem business portfolio a concern for Torrent Pharma

After four quarters of consolidation, Unichem’s business (which Torrent Pharma acquired in FY18) has not gained traction. The domestic focussed pharma major, however, hopes the portfolio should grow slightly better than the market from here on.

Analysts feel that most of the growth levers from Unichem acquisition have been already captured — be it in terms of cost synergies or per capita per month (sales) improvement by rationalisation of field force. The India revenue of Torrent Pharma has remained flat over the past three quarters — Rs 830 crore in Q1FY19, ...