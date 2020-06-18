Slow recovery to dent Cummins' India FY21 prospects, say analysts

The stock of Cummins India was down 4 per cent in trade on Thursday due to disappointing March quarter results and weak revenue outlook for domestic as well as export markets. In the domestic segment, which accounts for 74 per cent of overall revenue, weak industrial production, muted construction activity is impacting revenues.

The company highlighted that while customers were not cancelling orders, they were deferring new orders and capital expenditure. Within the domestic power generation ...