Slowdown likely to ease after Lok Sabha elections, say FMCG CEOs

India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market is seeing its worst slowdown in two years. March quarter (Q4) numbers of listed players such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Dabur India, Godrej Consumer and Britannia, released over the past one week, point towards the same.

HUL saw its lowest volume growth in six quarters for the period under review. Britannia posted a soft quarter with volume growth at 7 per cent only. Dabur and Godrej also felt the slowdown, with net profit falling by 6.5 per cent and profit before tax declining 32 per cent, respectively, from a year ...