Sluggish scooter biz drags TVS Motor's domestic two-wheeler sales down 27%

TVS Motor has reported a 26.52 per cent drop in domestic two-wheeler sales during November, to 191,222 units from 260,253 units the same month a year ago, owing to huge pressure is its scooter segment.

The company has attributed the decline to the advancing of the Diwali season by a month and the planned adjustment of BS IV stocks.

The firm's motorcycle sales dropped by 11.61 per cent to 105,963 units from 119,883 units a year ago, while scooter sales were down 24.69 per cent to 84,169 units from 111,763 units.

TV Motor's total sales declined 16.7 per cent to 266,582 units during the month, from 319,965 units in November 2018. Overall two-wheeler sales were down 18.8 per cent, at 249,350 units in November 2019, from 307,142 units in November 2018.

The company's overall exports were up 26.65 per cent to 74,060 units in November 2019, from 58,476 units in the same month a year ago. Two-wheeler shipments grew by 24 per cent to 58,128 units in November 2019, from 46,889 units a year ago.

Three-wheeler sales were up 34.4 per cent, from 12,823 vehicles in November 2018 to 17,232 vehicles in November 2019.