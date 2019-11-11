JUST IN
It's traders vs Amazon, Flipkart over online prices & a level-playing field
Smartphone shipments set new record in Sep quarter; Apple regains top spot

Once the market leader, Samsung's share slipped to lowest ever in several years as Chinese players like Realme, Oppo and Vivo ate up its market

Arnab Dutta 

Photo: Shutterstock

Maintaining its reputation of setting new records every now and then, the local smartphone market reported highest ever shipment (46.6 million) in the September quarter – beating its own best from the same quarter the previous year. Apple regained the top spot after two years, beating OnePlus and Samsung. Once the market leader, Samsung’s share slipped to lowest ever in several years as Chinese players like Realme, Oppo and Vivo ate up its market.
