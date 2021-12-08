Snapdeal appoints retail veteran Priyaranjan Kumar as VP and Business Head

said Wednesday it has appointed Priyaranjan Kumar as Vice President and Business Head, an experienced leader in the retail industry, who will lead various growth and expansion initiatives of the company.

Prior to joining Snapdeal, Kumar was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Iconic Fashion, where he led the charge to build a complete omnichannel sales structure and inventory management for efficient and accurate delivery of marketplace and website orders.

His work also included curating brands and assortments to meet customer expectations and creating the right customer experience.

Kumar has over 15 years of experience in general management, sales, and distribution in retail & FMCG sectors. He has led large teams in startups, mid sized and large organizations.

During this time, he has developed and led retail stores, building brand partnerships, and sales operations.

Before Iconic Fashion, Kumar was Vice President Sales and Retail Operations and part of the leadership team at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (formerly known as Pantaloons).

At Aditya Birla Fashion, he was instrumental in scaling up the store network and providing strategic direction to over 100 large format Pantaloons Stores and teams. He also led strategic development for Men’s, Women’s, Kids and Non Apparel categories encompassing key decisions including range, product mix & price point decisions.

Snapdeal has been focusing on the value commerce segment. "Value is an integral part of India's retail culture. Snapdeal has developed a unique set of competencies to serve value-conscious customers across Bharat - our power brands, a predictable price-quality proposition, multi-lingual interfaces are all designed to serve this need. Consumer expectations from physical, digital and hybrid business models reflect their preferences to be served in a flexible and engaging manner. I am excited about learning how expectations of buyers will move the needle of "what's next" in the way we shop today, and build strategies to adapt to the changing landscape and business models to match their needs," Kumar said in a statement.

He has also had successful stints building brand experiences and retail excitement with Nivea India and Mars Chocolates.

This year Snapdeal had announced other senior hires including Girish Koppad as the company’s Vice President and Head of Technology and Saurabh Bansal as Chief Merchandising Officer.