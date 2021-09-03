Snapdeal plans $350-400 million IPO, eyes valuation of up to $2.5 billion

Snapdeal, the e-commerce retailer, is eyeing an initial public offering to raise $350-400 million. According to sources aware of the talks, the company is looking for a $2-2.5 billion valuation.

The talks are still in preliminary stages and JM Financials, Bank of America and Axis Bank have been roped in as the bankers to run the mandate, the sources added.

The company which has Softbank as an investor wants to look at this as an opportunity for the retail investor to be part of its expansion story in Bharat, or tier-2, 3, and 4 markets.

" is a reinvention story and they want to take the value story to consumers in Bharat," said a source privy to the discussion.

Emails sent to and JM Financials did not elicit a response.

has of late positioned itself as a player in the value e-commerce segment.

Co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal put in place a plan called Snapdeal 2.0 in 2017 year when talks for a sale to Flipkart fell flat.

According to a recent report by Kearney, the value e-commerce segment in India is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2019 to $20 billion in 2026 and $40 billion in 2030.

It describes value e-commerce customers as those who focus on finding affordable products that meet their needs of quality, durability, and trendiness.

Recently, Snapdeal said it saw huge traction in the sale of kids apparel, a jump of 493 per cent in January-July 2021.

This growth was led in large part by purchases made in the Rs 400-600 range for combo pack offerings, followed by the second best-selling range of Rs 200-400 for individual items.

Value e-commerce will emerge as the biggest growth opportunity within lifestyle retail with 10X growth in 10 years, the Kearney report, titled “Value e-commerce: the next big leap in India’s retail market,” says.

As part of its efforts to deepen the availability of value merchandise online, Snapdeal has in the last year added more than 5,000 manufacturer-sellers on its platform, it said in March this year.

Most of these manufacturer-sellers are from hubs like Meerut, Ludhiana, Tirupur, Jaipur, Panipat, Surat, Rajkot and cover popular products like juicers & food processors, steel and copper utensils, crockery items, bed linen, fashion accessories, kidswear, sarees & suits, casual apparel and fitness equipment.

