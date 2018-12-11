Social media platform Roposo raises $10 million from Tiger Global

Online platform has raised $10 million from Tiger Global Management, the company said, in what is the second investment by the international investor after a nearly two-year lull. Bertelsmann India Investments also invested in the round. Both are existing investors in the firm. Tiger Global had put in $15 million back in 2015.

launched in 2013, and had started as a discovery platform for women’s

The company underwent a major pivot in 2017 when it redesigned the platform for videos. It launched category focused channels for food, travel, home décor and beauty services, and recently forayed into vernacular content.

The company says it supports 25 million registered users in these specific content categories. Here the audience gets a platform to find relevant connect and for marketers and influencers to connect with them.

“We are growing at a phenomenal pace with our personalisation engine that caters to different types of audiences simultaneously,” said chief executive and co-founder