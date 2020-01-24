Soft demand weighs on UltraTech's Q3 volumes; misses Street expectations

The impact of soft cement demand was visible on UltraTech’s December quarter (Q3) sales volume, which at 20 million tonne (MT) was down 4 per cent year-on-year and came below the 21-22 MT expectations of brokerages such as Motilal Oswal Securities. This led to UltraTech missing Street expectations in Q3.

Average cement realisations came in line with expectations at Rs 4,612 a tonne, up 5.4 per cent year-on-year and down 3.3 per cent sequentially. With demand remaining soft, the all-India price of a 50 Kg cement bag had declined 3 per cent sequentially, while on a year-on-year ...