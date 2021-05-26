SoftBank-backed Ola completes vaccination for over 50% staff and dependents

Mobility company said it has successfully administered the first dose of vaccinations for over 50 per cent of its employees and their dependents.

In March, SoftBank-backed had committed that it would provide free vaccination to all of its employees and their dependents as well as its contractors, consultants, advisors and their immediate dependents. completed vaccination of those above 45 years in April and the drive to vaccinate the rest began early last week after the government opened up vaccination for all 18-plus age groups in May. The drive is live in Bengaluru where the majority of Ola’s employees are and will expand to other cities in the coming weeks as vaccine supplies improve.

“Health and safety of our people are paramount and at Ola, we have been focused on taking a comprehensive view and providing meaningful support so our people and their loved ones can stay healthy and safe whether they are at work or at home,” said Rohit Munjal, Group chief human resources officer at Ola.

To provide a seamless and safe vaccination experience Ola has partnered with leading hospitals. It has set up the vaccination camp within the Ola Campus. This helps people avoid unnecessary exposure in hospital visits and also makes it super convenient as there is minimal wait time. The vaccine is administered by qualified professionals from the hospital. Each employee is kept under observation for 30 mins post-vaccination and then discharged.

“Our efforts encompass not just employees but our broader community including contractors, advisors, consultants as well as drivers and consumers,” said Munjal. “Vaccination is an important step in our fight against the pandemic and we aim to vaccinate all our people over the coming weeks.”

Since the pandemic began last year, Ola has taken significant steps to ensure the safety of its key community stakeholders including employees, contractors, consultants, drivers and consumers.

We've vaccinated 50% of our employees through a drive started last week. We're providing free and accessible vaccination to all employees and their family members. Vaccination is key to beating the virus and I encourage you get vaccinated as soon as possible! pic.twitter.com/2heCWxLGoD — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 26, 2021

It started with the setting up of a dedicated Covid Action Team that runs Ola’s comprehensive safety and support operation for Covid relief. Over the last year, the Covid Action Team has been constantly creating and implementing processes to ensure the safety of all employees and a safe workplace for all stakeholders in the Ola ecosystem.

In addition to Covid being covered under the existing healthcare policy, Ola also provides reimbursement of any expense related to covid treatment. This includes medical tests, medicines and equipment being bought by employees up to 30,000 rupees. Ola has also extended additional financial assistance to employees who might require it on a case by case basis.

The firm has set up a panel of independent mental health counsellors, in addition to the Employee Assistance Program for those who may require counselling.

There is a dedicated 24x7 Covid Care helpline number to provide healthcare support and assistance for all its employees and their dependents including booking hospital beds, procuring medicines and oxygen cylinders or concentrators.

The firm has also set up 24x7 ambulance service in Bengaluru, non-ambulance transport to hospitals and emergency doctor-consultations

For any employee that tests positive, the Covid Action Helpline is in touch on a daily basis. They keep track of their health and address any requirements they might have.

For employees who find it difficult to quarantine at home, either because of lack of space available or due to at-risk elderly people staying with them or even if they are alone and unable to take care of themselves, Ola said it provides hotel stays. This way they can quarantine safely and be taken care of till they recover.