SoftBank-backed Ola strengthens UK Board with senior appointments

Mobility company said S&P Global director Sir Mike Rake has joined the Board as non-executive Chairman, while global transport expert Leon Daniels has become an independent non-executive director. Daniels and Rake will draw on deep experience across the private and public sectors to provide the strongest possible oversight, corporate governance, and strategic counsel to as it continues to grow and scale. SoftBank-backed Ola said this reflects its long-term commitment and ambition for the market.

“As a scaled, global business with a major presence in the UK, the appointment of such high-quality independent board members underlines our commitment to the and the scale of our ambition in this dynamic market,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola.

Ola launched in the UK in 2018 and has expanded rapidly since, successfully launching in London in February 2020. Today Ola operates across 27 local authorities, including Birmingham, Liverpool and Bristol. Since launching in the UK Ola has further expanded its offering for UK riders, including launching Ola Corporate a partnership with Gett. During lockdown Ola supported essential workers and local communities, delivering discounted rides to NHS (National Health Service) staff and other critical Government workers as well as helping drivers by extending our 0 per cent commission in London.

Rake is one of the UK’s leading business figures with decades of leadership experience at the most senior level. He joins Ola having previously served in a range of senior boardroom roles including as Chairman of Worldpay Group plc (2015-2018), BT Group plc (2007-2017), EasyJet plc (2010-2013) and International Chairman of KPMG (2002-2007), along with serving as President of the Confederation of British Industry (2013-2015).

“Ola is one of the most ambitious and innovative global technology and I am very pleased to be joining at this stage of its journey,” said Mike Rake, Chairman of the Ola UK Board. “The application of technology to mobility holds out an exciting future of cleaner, safer and more efficient transportation for millions of UK passengers, and I look forward to helping Ola continue to do what they do best – innovate for the benefit of society.”

Rake is joined by Leon Daniels, who will bring his years of policy and regulatory experience in the global mobility industry to help Ola continue its strong growth in the capital and across the UK. Daniels served as Managing Director, Surface Transport at Transport for London until 2017 and previously held the position of Commercial Director at UK Bus, overseeing new ventures in UK and international transport.

Rake and Daniels will join Balasubrahmanyam Vijay Juturi, alongside Marc Rozendal (Managing Director, Ola UK) and Karl Lutzow (Operations Director, Ola UK) on the board of Ola UK.

In its push to increase electric adoption, Ola said it has become the first mobility company globally to manufacture two-wheeler scooters. The company recently announced the launch of the World’s largest two-wheeler factory in Tamil Nadu, to build its range of electric two-wheelers. Ola is building this Futurefactory at record speed, with its first phase expected to be operational this summer and the full factory ready by next year. The company’s two-wheeler will be produced in this facility which will be spread across 500 acres of land with 10 production lines and a staggering capacity of 10 million units/year. Ola plans to launch the vehicle in the UK and Europe in the near future. Ola will also provide charging solutions to all its electric two-wheeler customers with the recently unveiled Ola Hypercharger Network, the charging network for its upcoming two-wheeler products starting with the Ola Scooter to be launched in the coming months.