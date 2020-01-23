Softbank India head Manoj Kohli's journey from 'Mr Dependable' to rainmaker

For telecom czar Sunil Mittal he was always “Mr Dependable,” whether the job involved expanding Airtel’s network in over 600,000 villages as its managing director or replicating the low-cost network model in over 17 countries of Africa after the takeover of Zain Telecom.

A balanced risk taker, he convinced Mittal to take the plunge in an uncharted area — renewable energy — setting up operations from scratch in SB Energy in collaboration with Japanese investor SoftBank. After a five-year stint as executive chairman of SB Energy, Manoj Kohli will be SoftBank ...