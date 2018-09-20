SoftBank's plan to build solar parks with IL&FS Energy runs into trouble

Japanese major SoftBank’s plan to build solar parks in a tie-up with IL&FS Energy has run into trouble. The bank’s energy arm in India, SB Energy, had signed a memorandum of understanding with IL&FS Energy in February this year. Industry sources said the partnership has fallen through and no joint venture is in sight.

The partnership has aimed to build solar power parks across the country, with total capacity of 20 Gw. SB Energy is looking at new partners to execute upcoming solar power projects, with capacity of 1 Gw. Sources said the company is facing challenges in ...