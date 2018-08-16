Sony Pictures Networks India to broadcast Pro Volleyball League in 2019

Pictures Networks India (SPN), and Federation of India have signed a multi-year deal to broadcast the inaugural season of the Pro League, which launches in February 2019. will broadcast all 18 matches of the Pro League live across its

The Pro Volleyball League’s blueprint is defined with the aid of the The current league structure will consist of 18 matches, which will be played in two indoor venues. The teams will consist of men from the national teams across all FIVB (the international governing body of the sport) member nations, with a predominant Indian Player pool. Player auctions are scheduled for later this year and franchise-owners can bid for the Indian players from a bank of over 90 players, while the foreign players will be recruited via a player draft.

Rajesh Kaul, President, sports and distribution business, SPN, said, “At our focus has always been to promote a multi-sport culture in India and is the perfect addition to our sports portfolio. Volleyball is an extremely popular sport in key markets like South and North India, producing world-class players. From early discussions we realised that our values are completely aligned with Baseline Ventures’ – nurturing the development of various sports in India and we are happy to be on-board for the ”

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Pro Volleyball League, said, “To allow for a good and clear broadcast window for the League and to ensure that the League can be promoted extensively across all platforms, including the hugely popular digital platform LIV, we have decided to kick-start Pro Volleyball in early February 2019. India is today consuming great sports content through the year and with as a partner, we hope to deliver a well-packaged product that will leave a lasting impression on one and all.”

Tuhin Mishra, managing director, India Pvt Ltd, said, “ has been successfully bringing some of the best global sports action to the Indian audiences for years now. Moreover, we completely believe them to be the right partners for the global sport of Volleyball to take centre stage in India. Being pioneers in offering a great mix of Live Action Sports with Entertainment, SPN offers us an opportunity to do something similar with the We really looking forward to a great association.”

Ramavtar Singh Jakhar, former international volleyball player and secretary general, Volleyball Federation of India, added, “Pro Volleyball League will truly redefine the sport of volleyball in the country and with a broadcaster like Sony on board we are confident that volleyball will soon become one of the most followed sport in India.”