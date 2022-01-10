South Korea's SsangYong Motor sold for $255 mn to local consortium

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 consolidated net loss after tax at Rs 332 cr
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea: South Korea military
South Korea to focus on containing Covid-19 Omicron strain: Prime Minister
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea in continuation of tests
Seoul urges N Korea to start new year by opening door for dialogue
-
A consortium led by South Korean electric carmaker Edison Motors Co has agreed to acquire debt-ridden SsangYong Motor Co Ltd for 305 billion won ($254.65 million), SsangYong Motor said on Monday.
SsangYong is burdened with high debt and its vehicle sales last year fell to 84,496, down about 21% from a year earlier, a regulatory filing from the automaker showed.
The automaker reported a January-September 2021 operating loss of 238 billion won from revenue of 1.8 trillion won.
SsangYong has been under court receivership since April in an attempt to rehabilitate the carmaker after majority owner Mahindra and Mahindra failed to secure a buyer.
Indian automaker Mahindra, which owned about 75% of SsangYong as at the end of September, has been looking for a buyer for all or most of its stake, which it bought when the South Korean automaker was near-bankruptcy in 2010.
($1 = 1,197.7300 won)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU