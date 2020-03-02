Speciality chemicals firms see gains from coronavirus scare as orders rise

The speciality chemicals segment stands out in the current economic scenario — it is witnessing a rise in orders and expansion of capacities. In addition to the regular order flows, trends in the global chemicals space are expected to lead to near-term opportunities for Indian companies.

Given the expansions, tie-ups with foreign majors, and innovative product launches, analysts believe there could be further upside from the current levels. Listed speciality chemical players have consistently generated wealth for investors, with the Street taking note of the ...