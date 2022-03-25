SpiceJet, GMR group announce sustainable aviation fuel initiatives

-
SpiceJet and GMR group are partnering with Boeing and French companies respectively to explore opportunities for development and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
The initiatives are in the backdrop of aviation industry's call to reduce carbon emissions. Globally, International Air Transport Association (IATA) has set a target for airlines to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
French companies Safran, Axens and Airbus have teamed up with GMR group to examine the development of sustainable aviation fuel demonstrator, based on agricultural products. A memorandum of understanding was signed at Wings India event on Friday.
Similarly, Boeing is partnering with SpiceJet and CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum. The companies will work together to leverage SAF supply from CSIR-IIP and its production partners and licensees to help SpiceJet decarbonize its fleet
