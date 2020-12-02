SpiceJet partners cold-chain solution firms for Covid-19 vaccine transport

-
ALSO READ
Smart or rash? SpiceJet flies in the face of logic amid Covid-19 pandemic
Analysts wary of IndiGo, SpiceJet despite Covid vaccine news, prefer IRCTC
Aviation and hotel stocks soar sharply on coronavirus vaccine hope
Repurposing capacity for Covid-19 vaccine, say Indian pharma firms
SpiceJet auditor unsure of airline's ability to continue as going concern
-
SpiceJet has tied up with cold-chain solution providers as it prepares to transport Covid-19 vaccines.
The airline's fleet comprises both passenger and cargo aircraft, which includes five Boeing 737 and 3 Bombardier Q 400 freighters.
It is also leasing wide-body A340 planes, which have allowed it to expand its reach.
"We have been preparing for the humongous task of transporting medicines, vaccines, blood samples, and temperature-sensitive cargo. We have tied up with global leaders in cold-chain solutions, offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold chain operations," Chairman Ajay Singh said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU