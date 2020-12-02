SpiceJet partners cold-chain solution firms for Covid-19 vaccine transport

has tied up with cold-chain solution providers as it prepares to transport Covid-19 vaccines.

The airline's fleet comprises both passenger and cargo aircraft, which includes five Boeing 737 and 3 Bombardier Q 400 freighters.

It is also leasing wide-body A340 planes, which have allowed it to expand its reach.

"We have been preparing for the humongous task of transporting medicines, vaccines, blood samples, and temperature-sensitive cargo. We have tied up with global leaders in cold-chain solutions, offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold chain operations," Chairman said.