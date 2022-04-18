SpiceJet's Ajay Singh starts healthcare and diagnostics platform Flebo

Chairman Ajay Singh has launched a and platform called Flebo in his personal capacity. The company’s chief executive officer is Ashish Vikram, who is also the chief technology and innovation officer of SpiceJet, according to his LinkedIn profile. Flebo said it would make an investment of $20 million in its first year of operations.

Flebo, a one-stop destination that allows booking of both and diagnostic tests from any lab of the customer's choice, has launched operations in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida. The company said it offers painless sample collection from the customer’s home or office, guaranteeing sample collection within the chosen time-slot and on-time delivery of reports via SMS and email or over a call.

Flebo aids diagnostic labs by taking care of home collection for them, allowing empanelled labs to expand their reach to customers beyond their immediate local area. This service is also expected to expand the overall number of diagnostic tests, especially important preventive testing, being done in India by making it convenient for customers to book their tests from the lab of their choice.

Based on the benefits to labs, more than 50 labs have already tied up with Flebo making it their preferred sample collection partner, in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram and more are expected to tie up in the coming days. The company aims to expand its presence pan-India in the coming months.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Founder of Flebo, said, “An accurate diagnosis is the first step towards treating any disease. The pandemic has put health in the spotlight and highlighted the necessity for quality testing capabilities. We have launched flebo.in to make it extremely easy for customers to do their tests from the convenience of their home, a lab of their choice and at a time of their choosing.”

“The customer can compare offerings and prices from multiple labs before booking their tests. This puts the customers in control of their needs. With Flebo.in, we aim to build a one-stop destination for booking healthcare and diagnostic tests with partner labs in as many districts as possible,” he added.

The company is offering 20 per cent off on all tests to first time users plus 50 per cent cash back into their wallets. There is zero collection charge irrespective of the test value.