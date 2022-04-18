SpiceJet's Ajay Singh starts healthcare and diagnostics platform Flebo

-
ALSO READ
SpiceJet back in black after 7 quarters, reports Rs 42.5-cr Q3 net profit
SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh to appeal against arrest warrant in Delhi
Aircraft leasing companies hit tax air pocket over SpiceJet dues
Analysts bet on IndiGo, SpiceJet despite travel curbs amid Omicron spread
CRISIL withdraws SpiceJet rating; firm in non-cooperating category
-
SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh has launched a healthcare and diagnostics platform called Flebo in his personal capacity. The company’s chief executive officer is Ashish Vikram, who is also the chief technology and innovation officer of SpiceJet, according to his LinkedIn profile. Flebo said it would make an investment of $20 million in its first year of operations.
Flebo, a one-stop destination that allows booking of both healthcare and diagnostic tests from any lab of the customer's choice, has launched operations in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida. The company said it offers painless sample collection from the customer’s home or office, guaranteeing sample collection within the chosen time-slot and on-time delivery of reports via SMS and email or over a call.
Flebo aids diagnostic labs by taking care of home collection for them, allowing empanelled labs to expand their reach to customers beyond their immediate local area. This service is also expected to expand the overall number of diagnostic tests, especially important preventive testing, being done in India by making it convenient for customers to book their tests from the lab of their choice.
Based on the benefits to labs, more than 50 labs have already tied up with Flebo making it their preferred sample collection partner, in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram and more are expected to tie up in the coming days. The company aims to expand its presence pan-India in the coming months.
Ajay Singh, Chairman and Founder of Flebo, said, “An accurate diagnosis is the first step towards treating any disease. The pandemic has put health in the spotlight and highlighted the necessity for quality testing capabilities. We have launched flebo.in to make it extremely easy for customers to do their tests from the convenience of their home, a lab of their choice and at a time of their choosing.”
“The customer can compare offerings and prices from multiple labs before booking their tests. This puts the customers in control of their healthcare needs. With Flebo.in, we aim to build a one-stop destination for booking healthcare and diagnostic tests with partner labs in as many districts as possible,” he added.
The company is offering 20 per cent off on all tests to first time users plus 50 per cent cash back into their wallets. There is zero collection charge irrespective of the test value.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU