Standard Life to sell 2.8% stake in HDFC AMC through offer for sale

Investments, one of the promoters in HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), is looking to offload upto 2.82 per cent stake in the company through offer for sale (OFS), which will be open on Wednesday and Thursday.

The OFS of upto 6 million shares will be floated at floor price of Rs 2,362 per share, which is at 6.8 per cent discount to the stock’s closing price on NSE. At the floor price, the OFS can fetch Rs 1,417 crore if all shares are sold.

However, the allocation will be decided at or above the floor price, depending upon the bids in the OFS.

The OFS is being undertaken to meet the minimum public shareholding norms. As of March-end quarter, the promoter shareholding in stood at 79.61 per cent. Sebi norms require promoter holdings to brought to 75 per cent or lower.

In December last year, had floated an OFS to sell 2.23 per cent stake in

The UK-based firm has recently monetised its stake in other HDFC group firm as well. On June 4, the firm sold 40 million shares in HDFC Life in block deals on BSE, fetching Rs 1,985 crore.