Star Health and Allied Insurance files DRHP for IPO of fresh shares-cum-OFS

The country’s largest standalone health insurer, Star Health and Allied Insurance, promoted by Safecrop Investments India, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and WestBridge AIF, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The public offering will consist of a fresh issue of shares aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore and an offer for sale for 60.1 million shares by existing shareholders. Safecrop Investments India is looking to sell 30.68 million shares, followed by Apis Growth, which is looking to sell 7.68 million shares. Other investors, such as the University of Notre Dame DU LAC, MIO Star, ROC Capital Pty, Sai Satish, Venkatasamy Jagannathan, Konark Trust, Bejris Minoo Desai, and MMPL Trust are also selling shares through the OFS.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the company’s solvency levels and boost capital.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets India, and ICICI Securities are the global co-coordinators and book running lead managers to the issue.