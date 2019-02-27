Star India gets the game on for IPL 2019 with cheeky advertising campaign

Battling several demons on many fronts—be it the vagaries over dates and locations in an election year and the uncertainty over reach in the wake of the TRAI order—Star India is going all out to get viewers on its side of the turf for the Vivo Indian Premier League 2019 that starts next month.

In a set of teasers released over the weekend, the broadcaster uses the league’s trademark bellicosity, pitting mentor against mentee, to get the buzz going around Brand IPL. This year, the network says it has conceptualised the tournament as a set of games where the best ...