Star pulls out all stops to make ICC World Cup telecast a success

With the one-and-a-half-month-long ICC World Cup 2019 taking off on Thursday in England and Wales, there is plenty of time for brands to get on to the advertising wagon for the most-watched sport in the country. And, Star India is pulling out all stops to ensure audiences remain interested in the rather long World Cup season.

Reports suggest that Star India, the official broadcaster of all International Cricket Council (ICC) events, could rake in as much as Rs 1,800 crore from this year’s World Cup, against Rs 700 crore in the last season. Gautam Thakar, CEO, Star Sports, said: ...