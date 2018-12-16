Start-ups to be invited to tap into Rs 153-billion govt e-marketplace

Start-ups have been at the centre of things during the Narendra Modi government, but there’s more to come. The Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the online portal through which all public sector agencies are mandated to directly purchase common-use goods and services, is planning to start featuring start-ups soon.

A start-up corner on the website would allow start-ups to tap into the Rs 153-billion marketplace ( the total size of orders placed on GeM currently through more than 1 million separate orders). The GeM portal now features more than 660,000 products, from office ...