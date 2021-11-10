Startup season: Online medical store PharmEasy targets $842 mln IPO

-
ALSO READ
India's largest online pharmacy PharmEasy mulls $1 billion IPO: Report
PharmEasy to pick up 66.1% stake in Thyrocare for Rs 4,546 crore
Medlife to cease operations, merge with PharmEasy this week
PharmEasy parent to acquire 66% stake in Thyrocare for Rs 4,546 cr
Paytm vs Sapphire Foods: Which IPO is better for listing gains?
-
Indian digital healthcare platform PharmEasy filed on Wednesday for an initial public offering (IPO) of up to 62.50 billion rupees ($842.43 million), becoming the latest startup in the country to pursue a domestic stock listing.
The company provides health services ranging from teleconsultation to radiology tests to home delivery of medical products and devices.
For the three months ended June 30, the proforma gross merchandise value or the total monetary value of all sales for the company stood at 30.26 billion rupees.
API Holdings Ltd, PharmEasy's parent, may also consider a further issue of equity shares via a private placement of up to 12.50 billion rupees, the company said in its draft red herring prospectus dated Nov. 8.
The company counts technology-focused venture capital firm Naspers and entities related to global investment group CDPQ and private-equity firm TPG among its investors.
In a bid to diversify its operations, the firm had acquired Thyrocare Technologies, India's largest diagnostic test provider by volumes, in September.
PharmEasy's IPO filing comes on a day when Indian fashion e-commerce startup Nykaa is set to debut on stock exchanges, while fintech platform Paytm closes subscription prior to its debut.
Citigroup Global Markets India, JM Financial Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India and BoFA Securities India are joint bookrunners in API Holdings' IPO.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU