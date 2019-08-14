States' dues to renewable power companies at Rs 3,000 crore: CEA

In just a week after opening a new portal for collating data on dues of renewable power projects, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has received details of Rs 3,000 crore of pending dues. More than 50 per cent of the dues are from south India with more than 90 days of payment delay.

Some project developers said their dues are yet to be updated on the portal, which will further increase the cumulative amount. Officials said the total amount of dues would be close to Rs 6,000 crore. The CEA, the apex technical body under the ministry of power, started the portal to collate ...