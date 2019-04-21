Steel industry to keep utilisation levels high in lean monsoon period

For the second consecutive year, the domestic steel industry is likely to keep its utilisation levels high in the lean monsoon period of July-September. “We don’t see a major dent in construction activity due to monsoons this year.

Changes in real estate GST (goods and services tax) is expected to prompt developers to get active once the new government is in place (in May). Cities in the eastern part of the country, such as Kolkata, may see real estate projects commence, with projects panning out for 1.5 to 2 years,” Sushim Banerjee, director general at ...