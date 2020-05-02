Steel sector may miss peak order season, wants supply chain opened up fully

India's downstream is unable to operate in most parts of the country despite easing of the lockdown and a greater number of inquiries at the onset of the peak season. Currently, only integrated steel producers are able to function as they are continuous process units that can't be shut abruptly. They were in any case exempted from the national lockdown that started on March 25.

The problem is especially acute in the tubes and pipes segment where 30 per cent of India's steel production is used. India's estimated crude steel production was 8.7 million tonne in March 2020, down 13.9 per cent over March 2019, said World Steel Association.

Around 80 per cent of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) of the is employed in this segment.

“Despite the ongoing lockdown, there are increased inquiries for these products ahead of monsoon on account of restoration of projects taking place across country. It is important to bring this (MSME) category under essential service,” V R Sharma, managing director at Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL), told Business Standard.

ALSO READ: Despite easing of lockdown, logistics remains a paint point for FMCG firms

Close to 30 per cent of India’s annual steel production comprises tubes and pipes. According to the World Steel Association, India’s crude steel production for 2019 stood 111.2 million tonne, up 1.8 per cent from 2018.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) also asked the Union government to bring the segment under the essential service category. The apex industry chamber wants that the entire supply chain of the sector from integrated steel producers, secondary steel makers to pipes, tubes, re-rollers, fabricators, downstream and servicing units, loha mandis, be allowed to function.

“Since these secondary units of most are located in remote regions, following of social distancing norms and other lockdown related protocols can be obeyed without hassle, keeping business going,” said Sushim Banerjee, director general of Institute of Steel Development & Growth (INSDAG).





ALSO READ: HC asks Delhi, centre to list hospitals to treat non-coronavirus patients

Though most of the players of this segment are small with their units located in remote areas across country, Jindal Pipes and Maharashtra Seamless Ltd are some of the large organized players in this segment of steel business.

“Traders and dealers have their stocks in lohamandi. Since these are not functioning, the at present making it tough for end user,” added Sharma of Jindal Steel.

Industry argues that loha mandis could function just as grain mandis that have started operating across the country with social distancing and other protocols being maintained to prevent spread of Covid-19 infection,

The Covid-19 outbreak has impacted domestic steel consumption significantly with all major projects across country having come to a standstill for an indefinite period. Usually, October to May is the peak steel consumption season in India when construction activity takes place in full swing.