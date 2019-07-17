Steel stocks still under the pump, rising iron ore prices pose threat

News of the government recommending anti-dumping duty for aluminium and zinc-coated flat steel products has failed to lift the stock prices of steel majors. Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL, Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) all continued their downtrend and are trading 11-19 per cent lower since the end of April.

The anti-dumping duty will be on products that comprise a small portion of India’s steel consumption, which only JSW Steel and Tata Steel produce (about 0.5 million tonnes or mt, say analysts). The downward pricing trend in majority of steel product prices continues with ...