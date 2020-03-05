JUST IN
Battling gender bias: Diageo, MG Motor rework ad norms to break stereotypes
Business Standard

Sterling Holidays to add non-members, double key count to fight coronavirus

The going has been pretty smooth so far, with an average occupancy of 60-70 per cent across all its properties, chairman and managing director of the firm said

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Sterling Holidays & Resorts is looking to double the number of rooms to 5,000 by 2024 and increase the share of non-members at a rapid pace as it seeks to make deeper inroads into India’s burgeoning domestic travel market, said Ramesh Ramanathan, chairman and managing director of the firm. “We will grow rapidly and double the number of rooms to 5,000 by 2024,” he said.

The Thomas Cook India subsidiary, which until a few years ago, was a time share holiday company, is now a hybrid between a time share and hotel company, with members and non-members accounting for each half ...

First Published: Thu, March 05 2020. 22:10 IST

