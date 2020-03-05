Sterling Holidays to add non-members, double key count to fight coronavirus

Sterling Holidays & Resorts is looking to double the number of rooms to 5,000 by 2024 and increase the share of non-members at a rapid pace as it seeks to make deeper inroads into India’s burgeoning domestic travel market, said Ramesh Ramanathan, chairman and managing director of the firm. “We will grow rapidly and double the number of rooms to 5,000 by 2024,” he said.

The Thomas Cook India subsidiary, which until a few years ago, was a time share holiday company, is now a hybrid between a time share and hotel company, with members and non-members accounting for each half ...