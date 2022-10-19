JUST IN
Stock valuations factor in negatives for ICICI Lombard, say analysts
UltraTech Q2 net profit falls 42% to Rs 756 cr on higher energy costs
IIFL Wealth & Asset Management Q2 PAT rise 23% to Rs 173 cr; revenue up 12%
Major asset management companies report muted results in second quarter
KPIT Technologies Q2 net profit rises 28% to Rs 83 crore; revenue up 17.2%
Telecom gear maker HFCL Q2 profit flat at Rs 84 crore; revenue falls 4.5%
IndusInd Bank's Q2 net profit rises 57% to 1,805 cr, NII rises 18%
Nestle India profit up 8.3% in Sept qtr, net sales growth at five-year high
Havells Q2 net profit dips 38% to Rs 187 cr, revenue rises 13.6%
Syngene International's net profit rises 53% to Rs 102 crore in Q2
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Triton EV issues Rs 8,060 cr LoI to BEL for purchase of battery packs
Business Standard

Stock valuations factor in negatives for ICICI Lombard, say analysts

Improving topline growth but combined ratio, loss ratio key concerns

Topics
ICICI Lombard | Q2 results | Insurance Sector

Devangshu Datta 

ICICI Lombard
The retail health growth was moderate but satisfactory at 16 per cent compared with 47 per cent growth in the group health segment

The Q2 results of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company drew mixed reactions from analysts though the market responded with selling down the share. The net profit beat expectations but that was partly due to tax reversal, which meant a credit of Rs 130 crore.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ICICI Lombard

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 23:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.