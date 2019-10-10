Street expects sector rerating after Jio's interconnect usage charge action

The stocks of Reliance Industries and incumbent operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea gained between 3 per cent and 6 per cent each on expectations that Reliance Jio’s decision to charge customers for calls made to other mobile networks is an indication that the worst on the pricing front could be behind for the sector.

Jio announced on Wednesday that its customers would pay 6 paise per minute for calls to other operators as long as the interconnect usage charge (IUC) is in place. While the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is holding consultations on IUC, the ...