Business Standard

Street impressed by Polycab's margin expansion in fourth quarter of FY20

While near-term prospects hinge on unlocking of economy, the stock remains a good valuation play, say analysts

Coronavirus | D-Street | Lockdown

Ujjval Jauhari 

Polycab India, the wire and cable major, did see its March quarter (Q4) revenues getting impacted by lockdown. However, its revenue decline was lower than peers which, along with a good operating performance, meant that its net profit continued to grow.

This has helped the stock, which had halved from February highs and was languishing since, rebound 13 per cent in three trading sessions post results. Revenues declined 14 per cent year-on-year as the company lost end-of-year sales of about Rs 600 crore. However, superior sales mix led by exports, FMEG (electrical goods), optical fibre ...

First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 20:56 IST

