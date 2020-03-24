Street positive in Hindustan Unilever's ability to scale up VWash

The stock of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) surged 7.6 per cent to Rs 2,011 on Tuesday, outperforming the 3.2 per cent rise in the Nifty FMCG index. Besides the broader market recovery (Nifty50 was up 2.5 per cent) and the economic package indicated by the finance minister, the acquisition of VWash brand and portfolio announced on Monday, post market hours, supported the stock.

What made the street positive about the deal despite the very small size of the category, where VWash is a market leader, is expectations of expansion of the market and brand size under HUL. VWash is feminine ...