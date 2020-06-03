Street positive on Motherson despite weak outlook, drop in Q4 revenue

The Motherson Sumi stock has gained 33 per cent over the past month, half of which came in the past week, on better-than-expected March quarter results, falling debt levels, lockdown relaxation and opening up of its factories in key markets. The immediate trigger has been the better-than-expected March quarter results led by the Indian business.

Even though consolidated revenues fell by 12 per cent, the company managed to improve its operating profit and margins both over the year ago quarter as well as on a sequential basis.