Strides Pharma's PAT plunges 27% to Rs 85 crore in September quarter

saw its revenue for the September quarter drop 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 736 crore as Covid-led manufacturing disruptions and other headwinds in the US hurt The pharma company’s profit after tax plunged 27 per cent to Rs 85 crore in Q2 of FY22 compared to Rs 117 crore in the year-ago period.

Dr R Ananthanarayanan, managing Director and CEO of Strides Pharma, said, “We have reported an operational breakeven in Q2FY22 enabled by a bounce back in other regulated markets, growing 27 per cent QoQ.”

“While we have been able to retain volume share on our key products, we continued to witness price challenges in our portfolio during the quarter, magnified by concentration towards acute products,” he added.

A muted performance accompanied with a drop in gross margins and relatively higher operating costs has led to a negative operating leverage in the first half of FY22. The said that while cost measures have been initiated to improve operating leverage, the shift will be visible in the coming quarters.

Strides completed the strategic acquisition of the Chestnut Ridge site in the US, along with a portfolio of approved products, in the September quarter which will enable it to accelerate new product launches.

“We will start witnessing improvement in our US business starting Q3FY22 and will continue the growth momentum there on. Given the volatile dynamics we believe we will only be able to achieve our current year guided outlook for the US in FY23,” the company said.

The company’s share price fell 8 per cent from Rs 551.45 at 1:40 PM to Rs 506.5 at 3:12 PM as a reaction to the earnings.