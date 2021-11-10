Strides Pharma's PAT plunges 27% to Rs 85 crore in September quarter

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma posts Rs 43 cr Q4 profit vs Rs 207 cr loss a year ago
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
TCS Q1 results: Net profit rises 28.5% to Rs 9,008 cr, misses estimates
-
Strides Pharma saw its revenue for the September quarter drop 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 736 crore as Covid-led manufacturing disruptions and other headwinds in the US hurt sales. The pharma company’s profit after tax plunged 27 per cent to Rs 85 crore in Q2 of FY22 compared to Rs 117 crore in the year-ago period.
Dr R Ananthanarayanan, managing Director and CEO of Strides Pharma, said, “We have reported an operational breakeven in Q2FY22 enabled by a bounce back in other regulated markets, growing 27 per cent QoQ.”
“While we have been able to retain volume share on our key products, we continued to witness price challenges in our portfolio during the quarter, magnified by concentration towards acute products,” he added.
A muted sales performance accompanied with a drop in gross margins and relatively higher operating costs has led to a negative operating leverage in the first half of FY22. The companies said that while cost measures have been initiated to improve operating leverage, the shift will be visible in the coming quarters.
Strides completed the strategic acquisition of the Chestnut Ridge site in the US, along with a portfolio of approved products, in the September quarter which will enable it to accelerate new product launches.
“We will start witnessing improvement in our US business starting Q3FY22 and will continue the growth momentum there on. Given the volatile dynamics we believe we will only be able to achieve our current year guided outlook for the US in FY23,” the company said.
The company’s share price fell 8 per cent from Rs 551.45 at 1:40 PM to Rs 506.5 at 3:12 PM as a reaction to the earnings.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU