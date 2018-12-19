Strong order book leads to outsized gains for BEML; stock up 60% since Oct

The BEML stock has gained about 60 per cent since its lows in October on multiple triggers. While operational performance has improved over the last couple of quarters, the stock got a major boost after winning a large Mumbai metro project order.

The mega contract, worth about Rs 30.15 billion, includes design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of 378 metro coaches, as well as supply of spares and training of personnel. This order is about 45 per cent of the company’s order book at the start of the year. BEML had an order book of Rs 67.2 billion at the end ...