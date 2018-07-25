Strong volumes add colour to Asian Paints: Top line up 15%, net profit 30%

Amid improved demand and implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), stocks of Asian Paints soared by 26 per cent in the past three months, outpacing the BSE FMCG index growth of six per cent.

In fact, a double-digit volume growth of domestic-decorative paints (estimated at 13-14 per cent year-on-year) in June 2018 quarter, on a lower base price, led to 30.4 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.71 billion, beating the Street estimates of Rs 5.13 billion. With a strong volume growth, the company’s top line grew 15.1 per cent year-on-year. ...