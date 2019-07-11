Student housing may get up to Rs 2-trn investment, PE funds bet on sector

Private Equity (PE) funds are betting a lot on student housing, since there are better returns here as compared to other classes of commercial real estate. Student housing could, says realty consultancy Knight Frank, attract $29-30 billion (Rs 2 trillion) of PE funds in the coming years.

The current estimated demand-supply gap is eight million beds. Its number is based on an average value of $6,250 a bed (Rs 430,000) on Rs 120-150 a sq ft, including construction and furnishing cost. The demand is expected to grow at 8 per cent annually until 2025, to around 13 million beds, ...