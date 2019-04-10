Sub-par monsoons could spoil volume growth story for Bajaj Consumer

In a sharp contrast to the cautious commentary on rural consumption demand from some consumer staple majors, Bajaj Consumer Care experienced healthy demand for its flagship hair oil business. During an analyst call on Wednesday, the management said rural demand is not slowing at least for the hair oil category and a gap between urban and rural growth has widened in favour of the latter.

At the same time, the company is wary of sub-par monsoon which would weigh on consumption. In this context, sustaining volume growth might be impossible for the company, cautions Vishal Gutka, AVP at Philip ...