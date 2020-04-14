Sudhanshu resigns as Viacom MD; Rahul Joshi gets additional charge

-
Sudhanshu Vats (pictured), group chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Viacom18, a subsidiary of Network18, has stepped down from his position after eight years at the helm.
His resignation is effective April 15.
Rahul Joshi, managing director of Network18, will get additional charge of the company, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.
Vats expanded Viacom18’s footprint into digital and video-on-demand services apart from strengthening the network’s position in Hindi entertainment, kids and regional content.
