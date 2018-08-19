Suffering from chronic illness? Get medicines delivered at your doorstep

“Our monthly medicine bill is of more than Rs 5,000, therefore, 15 per cent savings on that is a lot. I am satisfied with LifCare’s monthly service concept for medicine refills for my whole family,” wrote 64-year-old Rajeshwari, a retired principal, while reviewing the healthcare start-up.

Jaipur-based Corner Store Technologies that operates under the brand LifCare last month raised $11 million in Series-B funding from SAIF Partners, Nexus Ventures and IL&FS. Co-founders Krishna Killa and Rohit Mohta plan to use the funds for geographic expansion, besides investing ...