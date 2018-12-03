Sun Pharma says need more clarity from Sebi about whistle-blower complaint

Industries needs more clarity from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) about a whistle-blower complaint against the company, said Dilip Shanghvi, founder and MD, on Monday.

"We follow the highest levels of corporate governance," he said in an investor call after media reports that the whistle-blower had accused Sun Pharma of tax-related lapses, besides other securities market-related violations.

Business Standard, quoting regulatory sources, had reported on Saturday that the market regulator was in receipt of a 150-page letter in which a whistle-blower had accused the company of committing corporate governance and tax-related lapses, besides other securities market-related violations. Sebi, according to the sources, also plans to reopen an insider trading case against the company and its promoters that was settled through the consent mechanism.

When contacted by Business Standard, a Sun Pharma spokesperson on Saturday said, "We have not been contacted by Sebi in this regard."





ALSO READ: Sun Pharma slips 8% as Sebi starts probe; may reopen insider trading case

Sun Pharma, its Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi, and nine others had settled the insider trading probe, paying Rs 1.8 million against the settlement charges in 2017.

While Sebi had not disclosed details of the case, it was probably linked to the acquisition of Ranbaxy by Sun Pharma from Japanese drugmaker Daiichi. The regulator had agreed to settle the proposed adjudication proceedings linked to the violation of the internal code of conduct for prevention of insider trading. No enforcement action was initiated for the alleged defaults.

Shares of Sun Pharma tumbled over 10 per cent on Monday on the back of the developments. The stock, which opened on a negative note, further declined 10.22 per cent in intra-day trade to Rs 441.95 on the BSE. The scrip closed at Rs 455.30 apiece, down 7.52 per cent from the previous close.