Sun TV Network reports 6.7% fall in Q1 net profit at Rs 381.9 crore

on Friday announced a fall of 6.7 per cent in its net profit to Rs 381.87 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (Q1FY20). The company had reported a profit of Rs 409.14 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last year.

The company's total income stood at Rs 1,158.07 crore during the quarter, as compared to Rs 1,159.39 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The income from its Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad, partially for the 2019 season, came in at Rs 244.39 crore, while it was Rs 385.92 crore during the same period last year. The costs related to the IPL came down to Rs 138.40 crore during the period, compared to Rs 186.66 crore during the same period last year.



Subscription revenues for the quarter were up by 28 per cent at Rs 396.94 crore, as against Rs 311.27 crore during the same quarter last year, said the company.

Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 682.91 crore.